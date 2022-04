BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are looking for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood.

Investigators say two people were shot on Dodge Street near Jefferson Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police say a 36 year old man died at the scene.

The other victim is a 21 year old man who is recovering at ECMC.

Police have not released their names.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential Tipcall Line at (716) 847-2255.