BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Cleveland Avenue in the City of Tonawanda on Monday.

City of Tonawanda police said officers responded to a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue and a 35-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were shot and transported to ECMC.

According to police, the 44-year-old man was later pronounced dead. The 35-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.