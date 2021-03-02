One man in critical condition following shooting in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition Sunday night.

The department says it happened around 7:15 p.m. in an apartment building on the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue, between Amherst Street and the Marshall's Plaza.

Investigators say a 30-year-old man was shot by a person he knew, and was rushed to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.