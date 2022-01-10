One man hospitalized, two houses damaged in Sunday morning fire in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Fire Department is investigating a fire that hospitalized a man and damaged two houses on Sunday.

The fire department says it started in the first floor of a house on the 600 block of 16th Street just before noon.

Firefighters say they encountered heavy flames on the first floor of the house and it had already spread to a neighboring house.

Once they got inside, they found a man in an apartment on the second floor of the house and rescued him.

He was taken to the hospital via ambulance. No one else was in the house at the time.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.