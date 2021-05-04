Watch
One man from Dunkirk dead after train collides with vehicle

New York State police
Posted at 7:57 AM, May 04, 2021
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a 63-year-old Dunkirk man is dead after his truck was hit by a train.

Investigators say the crash happened around noon on Monday between Route 5 and Willow Road in the town of Dunkirk.

They say the man was in a Ford Ranger that was in the path of the oncoming CSX engine with three tankers.

Police identified the victim as William D. Miller from Dunkirk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are continuing to investigate the accident.

