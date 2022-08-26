Watch Now
One man dead, two others injured after shooting on 9th Street in Niagara Falls

NC News Service
Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 11:45:35-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — One man was killed and two other men were injured after a shooting on 9th Street in Niagara Falls early Friday.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on the 400 block of 9th Street.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired and upon arrival found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police rendered aid to the man before he was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, two other men suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number at (716) 286-4711.

