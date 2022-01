PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says one man is dead following a crash in Pembroke, early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Jordan Terkel of Corfu was driving on Route 77 when he crashed his car into a pole off the road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Terkel was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.