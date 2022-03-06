One man dead and another hospitalized after one-car crash in Wyoming County

TOWN OF PIKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — One man is dead and another man is hospitalized after a one-car crash in Wyoming County Friday.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. Friday on East Hillside Road in the Town of Pike.

The sheriff's office said upon arrival the driver, 44-year-old Thomas G. Hartman of Fillmore, was found dead. A front seat passenger, 21-year-old Austin T. Hartman of Pike, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to an Erie County hospital via Mercy Flight and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office initial investigation indicates Hartman was traveling east on East Hillside Road when the vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.