One local theatre is getting ready for a special show, with a special cause

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do with the family this weekend, you may have just found a 'no brainer' activity.

Get it?

Anyways, Night of the Living Dead is back at the Ghostlight Theatre in North Tonawanda. It's a show that's put on in the theatre every year around halloween, but this year, they're getting ready to put the money they make toward keeping the building alive.

General upkeep in the stage, new lights, the structure of the building. What used to be a church over 150 years ago, now stands as a place to entertain. Managers, actors, directors..

Really, anyone who has a personal tie with that facility told me that they want to keep innovating and updating the building, so that they can continue to have these shows for generations.

Night of the Living Dead runs from Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, October 23.

Ticket prices are $18. Doors open Thursday and Sunday at 7 pm, while the Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 8 pm.

