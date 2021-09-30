One link at a time, Medina family raises money for Alzheimer's research

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Inside Case-Nic Cookies in Medina, don't be surprised to see Nicole Touhey making link after link of a paper chain.

Each chain represents a dollar raised. And every dollar raised, goes to Alzheimer's Disease research.

“She sells them because her Grandpa and Grandma Bradley both had Alzheimer's disease. So, she has been selling them for 13 years for a dollar a link,” said Mary Lou Touhey, Nicole’s mother.

Nicole shows off her chain every year, the night before the Orleans County Alzheimer’s Walk. Sometimes the chain stretches nearly the entirety of Medina's main drag.

“It's just very exciting for her and it's making her feel good that hopefully they find a link because she doesn't want her mom here to get Alzheimer's,” said Nicole’s mother.

This year's Alzheimer's Walk in Medina is Saturday October 9th. Nicole hopes to show off her longest chain, yet.

