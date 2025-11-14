Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One lane of I-190 south bridge over Niagara Falls Boulevard to reopen on December 6

NC News Service
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced Friday that, weather permitting, one lane of the I-190 south bridge over Niagara Falls Boulevard will reopen on Saturday, December 6.

The portion of the I-190 south in that area has been closed since mid-November after a truck carrying a shipping container struck the underside of the bridge. The NYSDOT said initial emergency repairs to the bridge have been completed ahead of schedule.

The following on-ramps to I-190 southbound will also reopen Saturday morning after they were closed to help manage traffic flow during the full closure of the southbound bridge:

  • Porter Road/Packard Road
  • Witmer Road

The NYSDOT said motorists are reminded that the second southbound lane on the bridge will remain closed until additional repairs are completed.

