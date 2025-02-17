Watch Now
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Alexander

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Alexander on Sunday.

The crash occurred around noon on Sunday on State Route 98.

Police said an investigation determined that 54-year-old Anya R. Rambuski, of Batavia, was traveling northeast, lost control, went into the southwest lane and struck another vehicle. Rambuski was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. Rambuski was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office pending an autopsy.

