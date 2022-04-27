One killed in Niagara County rollover crash

ROYALTON, NY (WKBW) — Authorities in Niagara County are investigating an early morning crash that killed one person in the town of Royalton.

Deputies responded to Orangeport Road near the intersection of Berner Parkway around 1 a.m.

Investigators say they found a single car upside down on the side of the road, with the driver pinned underneath. Deputies called for EMS but say the driver later died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office is not releasing the victim's name until it completes it's investigation.

