One kidney transplant recipient opening doors for other patients as they receive donors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A kidney transplant recipient that searched for a donor has now led three additional kidney transplant patients to receive donors.

29-year-old Elena Depaolo, along with her kidney donor and now close friend Laura Jean is celebrating a “Christmas gift of life” with others at ECMC Wednesday morning.

“I always call her my superhero because she did something for me that I can never repay her for,” Elena Depaolo says. “And I feel like if you can do something like that for somebody, you hit the jackpot in life.”

Elena’s story has opened doors for other kidney recipients to find a match.

“Because of my story that other people were able to benefit from it, now we all get to enjoy our holiday,” Elena says.

Elena’s donor Laura Jean tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she saw Elena’s story on Facebook, and she felt it in her heart that she needed to be Elena’s miracle.

“So when I saw the need I knew Elena needed the most time she can get with her child,” Laura Jean says. “Because when you go through all of that and have a child is a lot and no one should be without their parents.”

Laura says donating her kidney and living without one hasn’t impacted her life.

“I feel one hundred percent back to normal it really hasn’t changed my life other than gaining a great friendship,” she says.

The Vice President of Communications at ECMC says this year, there are 144 kidney transplants, and 17 of those have been from living donors.

“The message is getting out. We’re encouraged by people’s willingness to give the gift of life to so many of these individuals today,” he says. “And we hope more do donate in the future.”

Yet, for people like Elena, that gift is life-changing.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer, I felt like I’ve never gotten that energy back,” Elena says. “Now I wake up every day, I have a routine, and my life is normal again.”