One injured in school bus crash near Humboldt Parkway and East Ferry Street

Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 14, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person was injured in a crash involving a Buffalo Public School bus and a car Thursday around 2:50 p.m.

A spokesperson for the school district said the bus was at a red light near Humboldt Parkway and East Ferry Street when a car ran a red light and hit the front driver's side of the bus.

The spokesperson said six students on the bus were evaluated and treated and then boarded a spare bus to be taken home. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital.

No further information was released.

