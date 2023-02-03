One injured in apartment fire on Sweetwood Drive

TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apartment fire that injured one and displaced others Friday morning.

Crews were called to 5777 Sweetwood Drive in Lockport just after 7 a.m. Friday.

When police and fire units arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible from inside the apartment building.

One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to ECMC. The American Red Cross is assisting the other occupants of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.