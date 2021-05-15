One hurt, two displaced following fire at home on Sycamore Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say one person is hurt and two adults have been displaced, following a fire on Sycamore Street in Buffalo, Friday night.

Authorities say the fire started on the second floor of a home at 795 Sycamore Street at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The two adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross, and the person who was hurt is being treated at Erie County Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the fire is estimated to cause $75,000 in damage, and the cause is under investigation.