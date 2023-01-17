One former West Side Bazaar business opens in Hamburg after a devastating fire

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the former West Side Bazaar businesses opens its doors in Hamburg after a devastating fire that happened last year. The business is expanding its diversity within the Hamburg community.

The 007 Chinese Food has been a family business for over eight years, and it’s one of many refugee-owned businesses impacted by the Bazaar fire, but the manager, Harvey Henry say they weren’t going to let that tragedy kill their dreams.

“We said to ourselves where do we start? Where do we do now we found this place and it is amazing,” Harvey Henry, the manager of 007 Chinese Food. “We have our equipment ready, food, we’re so ready to serve the community in Hamburg.”

Harvey Henry tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person his family arrived in America about ten years ago, but it was a rough journey up until that point for his family coming from Burma, a country in Southeast Asia.

“They asked my father to work for more than 14 hours a day so he couldn’t work so my father ran away,” Henry says. “After that, the military government chased us so we moved to Malaysia then here to the U.S.”

The manager says his parents are in the works of getting their citizenship and as for 007 Chinese Food on Lake Street, its doors are open welcoming everyone to taste their culture.

“We want people in Hamburg to know what Dim Sum is, Bubble tea is and I want to introduce the people to our foods,” Henry says.

Meantime the cause of the West Side Bazaar fire remains under investigation.

An Exectuive Director of WEDI, Carolynn Welch, tells 7 News most of the business owners that were operating inside the Bazaar will be moving on.

“It was incredibly traumatic for many of our business owners so we do have some businesses that decided they’re not in a position that they want to open back up,” Carolynn Welch, an executive director of WEDI. “So we have some businesses graduating like 007, some figuring out what they want to do, and others that will be coming with us to our temporary space that we will be announcing very soon.”