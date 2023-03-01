One firefighter unaccounted for in massive four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo's Theatre District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Firefighters battled a massive four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo's Theatre District Wednesday.

A city spokesperson said one firefighter is unaccounted for after crews responded to the area of 745 Main Street around 10 a.m. A total of 40 pieces of equipment were used to fight the fire and the spokesperson said there was a partial collapse of the building.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, City officials say there has been no contact with the firefighter, from Engine 2 on Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street, since the collapse. They say there is a possibility he is still alive. Firefighers are working to completely extinguish the fire and to recover him. The firefighter's name has not been released.

More engines have arrived. Ash is falling along Main Street. https://t.co/gMajwWcMCs pic.twitter.com/7SAezNsujJ — Jaurdyn Johnson (@JaurdynJohnson) March 1, 2023

Smoke was visible throughout Downtown Buffalo for much of the morning and early afternoon.

Due to the fire, the following streets are closed:

Main - Virginia to Chippewa

Washington - Virginia to Chippewa

Tupper - Pearl to Ellicott

Pearl - Main to Tupper

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Buffalo Police Department advised those traveling in the area to avoid the 700 block of Main Street.

If you are traveling to downtown Buffalo, please avoid the 700 block of Main Street and the immediate area on Washington Street. There is a large fire Buffalo Fire is currently battling. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 1, 2023

BREAKING: Buffalo fire on scene of a 4 alarm fire in the 700 block of Main Street. Heavy smoke can be scene in the area. Motorists urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) March 1, 2023

Governor Kathy Hochul also advised residents to exercise caution.

My team is in communication with local emergency officials regarding the large fire in downtown Buffalo.



Residents should exercise caution and follow local guidance. Thinking of the brave first responders of the Buffalo Fire Department as they work to contain this fire. https://t.co/JdL4RfIxGO — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 1, 2023

7 News received this video from the Buffalo Fire Department - Helmets & Hose Wagons which shows what appears to be the moment of collapse. It knocked several firefighters over as they tried to battle the flames.

Explosion at four-alarm fire on Main Street

7 News also received a video from Josh Federice which shows flames shooting from the front of a building.

Flames shoot out the front of a building on Main Street in Buffalo

According to Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, investigators are looking into reports that the fire could've been caused by workers handling torches in the area. The building was under construction, and Commissioner Renaldo added the fire may have been going on for some time before authorities were called.

DC Theatricks, a costume shop located on 747 Main Street, posted the following update to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon: