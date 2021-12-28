One firefighter injured battling two-alarm house fire in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lockport Fire Department says one of its firefighters was hurt fighting a house fire in the City of Lockport Monday evening.

The fire broke out just before 10:00 p.m. in a house on Spalding Street.

According to fire investigators, all of the people who lived there were able to safely evacuate before fire crews arrived.

The assistant chief at the scene called for a second alarm shortly after the initial crews responded, requesting help from off-duty LFD firefighters and even the Niagara Falls Air Reserve station.

They were able to put the fire out completely around midnight Tuesday.

The firefighter who was hurt remained on duty.

The fire department says the American Red Cross is assisting the residents in finding housing for the near future.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.