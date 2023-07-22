One dead, two others injured in shooting on Genesee Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one person is dead and two others are injured following an overnight shooting incident on Genesee Street.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Genesee Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, three people were shot outside. A 31-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other Buffalo men, ages 33 and 44, were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into whether some type of dispute started inside the establishment. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.