One dead, two injured in Lewiston crash

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead and two others are injured following a motor vehicle accident in Lewiston early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Walmore Road and Upper Mountain Road just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a vehicle on its side with heavy damage about 200ft off the road. According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling north on Walmore Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign and continued through the intersection.

Lewiston police say one passenger was pronounced dead the scene. Another passenger was ejected from the vehicle with serious injuries and taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC where he is described as stable. The driver was also taken to ECMC where he is described as stable.

The driver and passengers were related and residents of Niagara County. Their names have not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Lewiston Police Accident Investigation Unit.