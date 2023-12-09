Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead, police officer injured in Sanborn house fire

Fire
WKBW
Fire
Posted at 2:11 PM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 14:13:09-05

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston Police say one person is dead following a house fire on Saunders Settlement Road, Friday night.

Upon arrival, police reported heavy fire conditions with one person inside the home. An officer attempted to reach the victim, but due to the conditions, was unsuccessful.

The Sanborn Fire Department, Lewiston Fire Company No. 2, and several other crews extinguished the fire.

The victim was found dead inside the home. The victim's name and age have not been released.

A Lewiston Police Officer was transported to ECMC, but has since been treated and released.

The fire remains under investigation by the Niagara County Origin and Cause.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!