Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead, one injured following crash in Lockport

items.[0].image.alt
Larry Kensinger/NC News Service
Deadly crash on Glenwood Avenue in Lockport.
Lockport crash
Posted at 1:27 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 13:27:04-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lockport police say one man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital following an early morning crash in Lockport, Friday.

Investigators say a car fell down an embankment on Glenwood Avenue in Lockport around 12:30 Friday morning.

Police say one of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was sent to ECMC with unknown injuries.

The identities of those involved in the crash has not been released at this time.

Lockport police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma