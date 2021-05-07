One dead, one injured following crash in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lockport police say one man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital following an early morning crash in Lockport, Friday.

Investigators say a car fell down an embankment on Glenwood Avenue in Lockport around 12:30 Friday morning.

Police say one of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was sent to ECMC with unknown injuries.

The identities of those involved in the crash has not been released at this time.

Lockport police continue to investigate.