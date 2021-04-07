Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead, one hurt following Cattaraugus County plane crash

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Media
Generic Sirens
Sirens
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 21:17:03-04

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — One man is dead and another is injured after a plane crashed shortly after take off from the Great Valley Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed on a runway shortly after takeoff around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the pilot was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight and the passenger died.

According to investigators, the pilot and the passenger are not believed to be from the immediate area, and witnesses say they took off shortly after having lunch.

After take off, the plane tilted and never got high enough in the air, eventually catching on fire.

The investigation will continue and the FAA from Buffalo is at the scene.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources