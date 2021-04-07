One dead, one hurt following Cattaraugus County plane crash

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — One man is dead and another is injured after a plane crashed shortly after take off from the Great Valley Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed on a runway shortly after takeoff around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the pilot was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight and the passenger died.

According to investigators, the pilot and the passenger are not believed to be from the immediate area, and witnesses say they took off shortly after having lunch.

After take off, the plane tilted and never got high enough in the air, eventually catching on fire.

The investigation will continue and the FAA from Buffalo is at the scene.

NTSB investigating the April 7, 2021, crash of a Cessna 177 airplane in Great Valley, NY. Determination about NTSB travel to the accident site will be made on Thursday. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 8, 2021

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.