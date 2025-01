BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person was killed in a house fire on Plymouth Ave in Buffalo on Saturday.

Division Chief Tom Meldrum said crews were called before 10 a.m. to a fire outside 320 Plymouth Avenue. Upon arrival, the house was fully involved.

Chief Meldrum said one person was found dead inside the home.

Officials estimate the damage at $250,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.