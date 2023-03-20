Watch Now
One dead, four injured in crash on Main Street in Buffalo

Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 20, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a crash on Main Street near Depew Avenue that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were transported to ECMC.

Those that were transported to ECMC were between 17 to 19 years old. According to police, three are being treated in the ICU and the fourth is being treated in the emergency room.

Main Street was closed for several hours between Depew Avenue and Amherst Street due to the investigation. It reopened around 1 p.m.

