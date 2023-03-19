One dead, another injured in McKinley Parkway crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say one man is dead and another is injured following a crash on McKinley Parkway Saturday night.

Officers were called to McKinley Parkway near Southside Parkway just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a vehicle traveling northbound on McKinley Parkway, possibly at a high speed, left the road and hit several trees.

The 38-year-old driver was taken to ECMC and is being treated for multiple injuries. The 44-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver is in custody at the hospital and faces charges.