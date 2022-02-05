One dead, another hurt following crash on Route 33 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one person is dead and another person is hurt following a crash on Route 33, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say they responded to a two-car crash just after 1 a.m. Saturday at Route 33 near Suffolk Street.

Officials say one of the drivers who was going eastbound in the westbound lane died, while the other driver, a 54-year-old Getzville woman, was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they're working to identify the driver who died.

While police investigated the crash, their patrol vehicle was hit by another driver's car.

Two officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Both crashes are under investigation.