One dead after Olympic Avenue house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead after a fire broke out in a home on Olympic Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to the Mayor's office, just before 4 p.m., the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 44 Olympic Avenue. The fire started on the first floor and extended to the attic.

Two people were in the home. One was pronounced dead, and another is being assisted by the Red Cross.

A spokesperson said the cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit.