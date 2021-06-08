One dead after incident involving storage tank in Orleans County

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after an incident involving a storage tank in Orleans County Tuesday.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says two people were inside a storage tank cleaning, it is believed they were overcome by something in the tank and someone found them and called the incident in.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the second person was airlifted via Mercy Flight to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to 7 Eyewitness News for updates as they become available.