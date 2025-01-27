Watch Now
'One before I die': Buffalo Bills fans react to loss in AFC Championship to Kansas City Chiefs

We're hearing from Buffalo Bills fans after a devastating loss in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans are reacting to the team's AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Bills Mafia took over Buffalo RiverWorks for the big game.

There were plenty of highs and lows, but the game ultimately ended in a 32-29 loss.

"It's very frustrating. I mean it's heartbreak after heartbreak. But we'll come back, we always come back."

"I'm looking forward to next year, and the next year after that. We will get there. We will have one before I die. One before I die."

Several fans shared their thoughts after the end of the season. You can watch their reactions in the video above.

