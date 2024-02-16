'Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat': Retiring Depew basketball coach Larry Jones in the Super 7 spotlight

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is a little different because we're celebrating a legendary basketball coach. Larry Jones is hanging up the whistle after more than 30 years with the Depew Wildcats!

"I had guys from my team in 1991 who were here tonight. For me, the relationships are so special," said Jones. "The fact that they're in my life still. I get to talk to them, text them, and play golf with them. To me, that's what’s special about it."

Brothers Nick and Greg Osika couldn't miss the opportunity to celebrate a man who's been so influential in their lives.

"You get that hard aspect of coaching, the accountability," said Greg Osika. "It's awesome to see the guy that he really is behind the scenes."

His son, Chris, drove all the way from Virginia to surprise him.

"I loved playing for him, but more importantly, it's been good to learn from him and see how he handles himself," he said. "I take that with me as I've grown."

"That was hard not to lose it. When you become a father, your life changes," said Jones. "I'm excited and hoping I get to spend some time with my grandkids."

At the end of the night, the Wildcats picked up the win. Number 351 of Jones' illustrious career.

But his biggest wins aren't something a scoreboard can show you. All along, his most celebrated victory has been simple, being a Depew Wildcat.

"We're the Depew Wildcats, and we're different than everyone else. It's not good or bad. It’s just different. And we know who we are. And we're excited about who we are. And we just carry on the tradition of working our rear ends off and letting the chips fall where they may," said Jones. "Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat, my man."