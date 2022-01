BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Western New York RV Show wrapped up at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg Sunday.

The event featured more than 200 recreational vehicles of all shapes and sizes, not to mention budgets both big and small.

Some of the RVs come from five family owned vendors here in Western New York.

Last year's show had to be cancelled because of COVID-19, so people were happy to see its return with road trips gaining in popularity during the pandemic.