'On September 11, 2001, in one single moment life may never be the same': Tributes across WNY honor those lost

WKBW
Posted at 2:58 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 16:03:00-04

BUFFALO, NY — 9/11 tributes across WNY honor those lost in terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on September 11, 2001, and many first responders dedicate that day to them joining the service.

Risky Sanabria, Capt. at Niagara Falls Fire Department Engine 3

We walk into the academy remembering this day and them teaching us that this is a dangerous profession and any given day this could happen, its been amazing ti has been that much and we will never forget and we live to that.
Mishelle King, Niagara Falls Fire Department Firefighter

It kind of molded me into thinking I need to be a first responder of some sort and its selfless and I love it

Some firefighters, like John Asklar was training alongside his friend Dave Williams, when they were called to ground zero to help.

John Asklar

We knew we had to lend a hand, and it is so important never to forget. Dave has since passed on, and thousands were killed, and millions were affected, and hopefully, we don't repeat history.

Pastor Steve Biegner, the Erie Co. Fire Chaplain, shared his cousin's last call on the radio while he and his platoon waited for orders to evacuate.

Pastor Steve Biegner, the Erie Co. Fire Chaplain

"Without an order for command, we do not evacuate. If we don't get an order from our command, we stay here and die with our brothers."
Niagara Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla

"None of them made it past 10 AM. On September 11, 2001. In one single. Moment life may never be the same. Enjoy the breaths you take today and tonight before as you live in. You go to sleep. Kiss your loved ones, and never take one second of your life for granted. With God as our guide, let us. Honor those who have been lost. Let us rededicate ourselves to the ideas that define our nation and look to the future with hearts full of hope."

