'On September 11, 2001, in one single moment life may never be the same': Tributes across WNY honor those lost

BUFFALO, NY — 9/11 tributes across WNY honor those lost in terrorist attacks 22 years ago.
Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on September 11, 2001, and many first responders dedicate that day to them joining the service.
We walk into the academy remembering this day and them teaching us that this is a dangerous profession and any given day this could happen, its been amazing ti has been that much and we will never forget and we live to that.
It kind of molded me into thinking I need to be a first responder of some sort and its selfless and I love it
Some firefighters, like John Asklar was training alongside his friend Dave Williams, when they were called to ground zero to help.
We knew we had to lend a hand, and it is so important never to forget. Dave has since passed on, and thousands were killed, and millions were affected, and hopefully, we don't repeat history.
Pastor Steve Biegner, the Erie Co. Fire Chaplain, shared his cousin's last call on the radio while he and his platoon waited for orders to evacuate.
"Without an order for command, we do not evacuate. If we don't get an order from our command, we stay here and die with our brothers."
"None of them made it past 10 AM. On September 11, 2001. In one single. Moment life may never be the same. Enjoy the breaths you take today and tonight before as you live in. You go to sleep. Kiss your loved ones, and never take one second of your life for granted. With God as our guide, let us. Honor those who have been lost. Let us rededicate ourselves to the ideas that define our nation and look to the future with hearts full of hope."