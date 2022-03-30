On-duty Sergeant at Erie County Holding Center dies after suffering medical event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced an on-duty Sergeant at the Erie County Holding Center died after suffering a medical event Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Sergeant Arthur Basher suffered a medical event while on post around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies and medical staff administered CPR and other medical measures but could not revive him. He was a nine-and-a-half-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and was promoted to sergeant in 2017.

Today, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office family mourns the loss of one of our brothers - Sergeant Basher. I want to express my condolences to his family and let them know I am praying for them during this terrible time. We are all stunned and shaken by his passing, and I have arranged for grief counselors and peer counseling to be available at the holding center. - Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia

The sheriff’s office said in observance of Sgt. Basher's death a shroud was placed on the memorial stone in front of 10 Delaware. Support is being provided to the family.