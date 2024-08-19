Olympic Silver Medalist Anita Alvarez to throw ceremonial first pitch at Bisons 'Women in Sports' night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced that Western New York native and Olympic Silver Medalist Anita Alvarez will throw one of the ceremonial first pitches at the team's 'Women in Sports' night on August 23.

Alvarez won the silver medal with Team USA in Artistic Swimming earlier this month at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

7 News previously spoke with young swimmers in Western New York about what it meant to watch Alvarez win gold, you can watch the report below. Young artistic swimmers watch as WNY native wins silver in Olympics

Alvarez is one of six ceremonial first pitches for the game as the Bisons celebrate the accomplishments and impacts of women working in sports in Western New York.

The other ceremonial first pitches will be:



Anna Stolzenburg , Buffalo Sabres VP of Brand and Digital Strategy

, Buffalo Sabres VP of Brand and Digital Strategy Deb Cummins , Buffalo Bills Ticket Operations Manager

, Buffalo Bills Ticket Operations Manager Juliana Prezelski , University at Buffalo Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations

, University at Buffalo Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations Jacey Brooks, University at Buffalo Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach

University at Buffalo Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Tiffany Swoffard, Canisius University Women's Basketball Head Coach

In addition to the ceremonial first pitches, there will also be several in-game tributes.

It is also a fridaynightbash! game with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.