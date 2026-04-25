BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo hosted some Olympic inspiration for young swimmers who have dreams of competing for their country on the world stage someday.

Hometown Olympic silver medalist, Anita Alvarez, performed in the water over the weekend during USA Artistic Swimming's Youth National Championships.

WATCH: Olympic artistic swimmer inspires others during National Championships in Buffalo

Olympic artistic swimmer inspires others during National Championships in Buffalo

The two-day competition took place at the Burt Flickinger Center Pool on the SUNY Erie Campus in Buffalo.

It's a big thrill for the young competitors, and for Anita as well. Anita is from the Town of Tonawanda and is a three-time Olympian.

She hopes to be back in the pool, swimming for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.