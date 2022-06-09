Olean's U.S. Postal Service dog possibly the first in the country

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean's U.S. Postal Service may be the first in the country to welcome a service dog.

Olean postal worker and armed service veteran Dwayne Jensen will soon make history with his four-legged furry friend, Beau (Bow), as they're going through a long process in having Beau as the first postal service dog.

"I got him through Western New York Heros, and we went through a long process with the post office," Jensen says. "It has never been done because our motto is to stay away from dogs and I have a service dog so they all agreed to try a trial out for thirty days and it's going great."

If the dynamic duo gets the stamp of approval from the union, Beau will become the country's first-ever U.S. Postal service dog.

"It's kind of neat, and we use our military service, and it continues in our postal career," he says.

Beau is a shepherd mix, and so far, Dwayne says his two-year-old dog is taking his new job in stride.

"He always has his vest on, and no one isn't supposed to touch or pet him," the longtime U.S. Postal Worker says. He's just like my little shadow he works along with me and he has been doing great and having no issues in the street."

Jensen, alongside his pal, Beau, hopes they get the green light from the union so others can enjoy this postal partnership.

"Hopefully, we get through and approved, and it'll open doors for many others in the country," Jensen says.