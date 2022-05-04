Olean police make donation after Tim Hortons Summer Camp donation box was stolen

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean police made a donation earlier this week after a donation box was stolen off the counter at the Tim Hortons on N Union Street in Olean.

Police said officers retrieved surveillance footage which revealed the person who stole the Tim Hortons Summer Camp donation box also submitted a job application. Police were able to identify Kyle Giardini as the suspect in part due to the video and he was arrested and faces a petit larceny charge.

The department announced the donation on its Facebook page saying:

"Recently the Tim Hortons Summer Camp donation box was stolen off the counter here in town. Our officers decided to make a donation back to the store to help make sure a child didn't get shorted on a chance to go to summer camp! $200.00 was donated by the Olean Police (Dempsey Club P.B.A.) to help replace the money that was stolen."

7 News spoke with patrolman Jason Boone, a member of the Dempsey Club P.B.A, who found out what occurred and met with other members to discuss donating.

"There's no greater victim than a child, so when this incident occurred I just felt bad that a kid would be missing out because of the senseless act," said Boone.