OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Olean Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man with Autism who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Police say Cole Geise was last seen around 10:00pm.

Anyone who sees Cole or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Olean Police Department at 716-376-5677

Olean Police Department Cole Geise: missing 21-year-old man with Autism