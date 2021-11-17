Olean police issue arrest warrant for murder suspect who is considered 'armed and dangerous'

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean police have issued an arrest warrant for a murder suspect who is considered "armed and dangerous."

Police announced Wednesday an arrest warrant has been issued for 50-year-old Theodore E. Coffie aka "Teddy" for second degree murder, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, first degree criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

The warrant was issued in connection with the fatal shooting of Alexis Figueroa on the 300 block of South Third Street on March 24.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 Eyewitness News has chosen to use Coffie's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he is wanted and police consider him armed and dangerous. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

Police said Coffie should not be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the Olean Police Department at 716-376-5677 or 911.