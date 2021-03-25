Olean police investigating homicide

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean Police are looking into the death of a person -- calling it a homicide -- at the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Green Street.

Police posted on their Facebook page asking anyone with information to call 376-5677.

The victim has not been identified.

According to the Olean Times Herald, this is being investigated as a possible shooting that happened late Wednesday night. An officer, according to the paper, was seen walking along the street "looking in bushes with a flashlight."

No other information was provided in the initial Facebook post. Dispatchers could not provide any other details in a phone call. We've left a voicemail for a higher ranking member to provide information.