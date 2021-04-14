Olean Police Department warns of phone scam

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Olean Police Department says it has been made aware of a suspicious phone scam.

According to police, residents have received phone calls from a local number claiming to be the local police department or the DMV. The scammers tell the residents they have unpaid parking tickets that need to be taken care of and ask for their driver's license and social security number or face suspension of their driver's license.

Police say the DMV and police will never call individuals to notify them to give personal information and request payments. If you receive a call like this you should not give them any information or payment and you should end the call.