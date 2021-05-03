Watch
Olean Police continue to search for missing man with Autism

Olean Police Department
Posted at 10:55 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 10:27:36-04

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Olean Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man with Autism who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Police say Cole Geise was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Sunday, the last possible sighting of a person matching his description was around 6:00 a.m. Sunday by a hunter in a wooded area near Old Rock City Road. He was possibly wearing a blue zip up coat and red checkered pajama pants and sneakers.

Anyone who sees Cole or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Olean Police Department at 716-376-5677

Cole Geise: missing man with Autism
Cole Geise: missing 21-year-old man with Autism
Cole Geise: missing 21-year-old man with Autism

