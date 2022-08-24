Olean police continue to ask for the public's assistance in locating a missing boy

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a post on the department's Facebook page on August 24 Olean police asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing boy.

At the time police said 12-year-old Dakota Smith had not come home and it was unclear where he was although it was believed that he was possibly staying with friends in the Edwards Court area of Olean or in the Franklinville area.

Police described Smith as 5'7" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

In an update on the department's Facebook page on Tuesday police said Smith is still missing. Smith allegedly packed a bag and left his home against his parents' wishes after becoming upset with his parent and has not been seen since. Police said Smith has done this several times before but never for this long.

Police believe Smith is still in the Olean area. There have been several unverified reports of people seeing him in the Edwards Court area.

According to the police, it is possible that he is staying in vacant houses or camping somewhere in the woods.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Olean Police at 716-376-5677 or message the department's Facebook page.