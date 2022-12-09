Olean police attempting to identify porch pirates

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean police are attempting to identify two people who they say stole packages off a front porch on West Henley Street Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (716) 376-5677.

Police encourage shoppers to schedule packages to be delivered when someone is home or delivered to another location where someone else is present to accept them.

According to Consumer Reports, the following tips could prevent stolen packages:

If you order from Amazon, consider granting inside access.

Monitor your front porch with a security camera or video doorbell.

Give the delivery service special instructions.

Use a package delivery box or an Amazon hub pickup location.

Keep tabs on your packages by signing up for alerts.

Require a signature.

