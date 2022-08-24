Olean police asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing boy

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing boy.

According to police, 12-year-old Dakota has not come home and it is unclear where he is at this time. It is believed that he is possibly staying with friends in the Edwards Court area of Olean or in the Franklinville area.

Dakota is described as 5'7" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Olean Police at 716-376-5677 or message the department's Facebook page.