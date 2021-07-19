Olean police asking for public's assistance locating missing teen

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Jacob Carney left his home on Indiana Avenue in the middle of the night Friday and was possibly seen heading west near McDonalds on West State Street on Saturday around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, Carney does not have a cell phone and it is unknown what he was wearing at the time. He has black hair, brown eyes is about 5'9" tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information should call police at 376-5677 or private message its public Facebook page.