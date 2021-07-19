Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Olean police asking for public's assistance locating missing teen

items.[0].image.alt
Olean Police Department
olean missing.png
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 15:51:08-04

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Jacob Carney left his home on Indiana Avenue in the middle of the night Friday and was possibly seen heading west near McDonalds on West State Street on Saturday around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, Carney does not have a cell phone and it is unknown what he was wearing at the time. He has black hair, brown eyes is about 5'9" tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information should call police at 376-5677 or private message its public Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong