Olean police announce the arrest of four juveniles after investigation into possible school threats

The Olean Police Department has announced the arrest of four juveniles after an investigation into possible threats against students and faculty at Olean High School.

The department said it was notified on March 5 by the district that a student was in possession of writings indicating threats to harm students and faculty at the school. An investigation began and steps were taken to ensure the student did not have any weapons.

According to police, a search of the juvenile's social media and web history allegedly showed an interest in school violence. An interview with the juvenile then led to three other juveniles who were in a Discord chat group and were also allegedly in conversation about committing school violence and past incidents such as Columbine.

Police said all the juveniles were interviewed and their homes were searched for weapons.

The four juveniles were arrested on March 7 for making a terroristic threat and they all have open cases in family court.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and social media platforms, cell phones and any computers seized are being analyzed.